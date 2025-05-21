Kuldeep Yadav attained a special landmark in his Indian Premier League career, getting to 100 wickets. The Delhi Capitals spinner achieved this feat by dismissing Ryan Rickelton during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a full-length delivery on the fourth ball of the seventh over of the first innings and Ryan Rickelton pulled out a slog sweep. However, he did not make a proper connection and found the fielder in the deep, with Madhav Tiwari holding onto a good catch. Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the big reasons behind Delhi Capitals' success so far. IPL 2025: National Anthem Played in Respect of Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor Ahead of MI vs DC Match at Wankhede Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav Completes 100 IPL Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)