The 30-year-old Kuldeep Yadav has achieved a very special record, as he completed his five-wicket haul in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Kuldeep Yadav picked five wickets for 82 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. With this 5/82 spell, Kuldeep Yadav has become the player with the most five-fers by a left-arm wrist spinner in Test cricket. Kuldeep Yadav picked up his fifth five-wicket haul while playing his 15th Test for India, matching the tally of Johnny Wardle, who also had five five-fers as a left-arm wrist spinner. But the English bowler did it in 28 Tests. Paul Adams is third in the list, with four such hauls in 45 Tests for South Africa. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Five-Fer As India Bowl Out West Indies for 248, Enforce Follow-On.

Kuldeep Yadav: Most Five-Wicket Hauls by Left-Arm Wrist Spinner in Tests

