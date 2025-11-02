In a significant development,

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

. Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in the third T20I and was replaced by Washington Sundar in the playing XI, who played a match-winning 49*. BCCI confirmed that the Indian team management requested to allow the veteran wrist-spinner to join the India A squad for its second unofficial Test against South Africa A.

Kuldeep Yadav Released from Team India Squad for the Remaining T20I Series Matches in Australia

🚨 Update The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI COE. The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)