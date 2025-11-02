In a significant development,
What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?
Kuldeep Yadav Released from Team India Squad for the Remaining T20I Series Matches in Australia
🚨 Update
The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI COE.
The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in…
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)