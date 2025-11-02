In a significant development,

. Kuldeep Yadav didn't feature in the third T20I and was replaced by Washington Sundar in the playing XI, who played a match-winning 49*. BCCI confirmed that the Indian team management requested to allow the veteran wrist-spinner to join the India A squad for its second unofficial Test against South Africa A. India Defeat Australia by Five Wickets in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025; Washington Sundar's Unbeaten 49 Helps Men in Blue Level Five-Game Series 1-1.

Kuldeep Yadav Released from Team India Squad for the Remaining T20I Series Matches in Australia

