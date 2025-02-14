Currently enjoying a good run of form, Kusal Mendis showcased his class against Australia in the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025, slamming his fifth One-Day International hundred, which is also his maiden century against the three-time 50-overs World Cup winners, apart from scoring four fifties. Mendis reached his landmark in 113 balls, which included 11 fours, which ensured that Sri Lanka reached a par total of 281 runs. Sri Lanka have already gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-ODI series, winning the first encounter. Steve Smith Grabs a One-Handed Stunner in Slips To Dismiss Dunith Wellalage During SL vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Kusal Mendis Slams Fifth ODI Hundred

