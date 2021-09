Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come." Following this announcement, Twitter was flooded with wishes for the former pacer, who was had emerged to be one of the best in the game.

Some popular sounds!

Popular sounds from Mumbai: ๐Ÿ”นLocal train passing by ๐Ÿ”นBEST bus horn ๐Ÿ”นKali-pili taxi meter ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ช๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ธ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜‡๐˜‡๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐— ๐—” - ๐—Ÿ๐—œ๐—ก - ๐—š๐—”๐—”๐—”๐—” Thank you Mali for all the memories! ๐Ÿ’™ https://t.co/is0hyXpF2q โ€” Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 14, 2021

A throwback!

Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i โ€” Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 14, 2021

Legend indeed!

A legend bids adieu to the sport. Congratulations on a fabulous career, Lasith Malinga! ๐Ÿงก https://t.co/fTRj9KlV6x โ€” SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 14, 2021

Abhinav Mukund hails Malinga as an 'inspiration'

An inspiration to anyone taking up cricket professionally from tennis ball,his unorthodox style redefined #t20 bowling. Many loved his death bowling,but my favourite was the inswinging yorker with the new ball.Happy retirement #lasithmalinga!#Legend #Yorkers #Retirement โ€” Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 14, 2021

See Barmy Army's tweet:

Best of luck in your retirement Lasith Malinga, some amazing battles over the years ๐Ÿ‘Š pic.twitter.com/qCMu4ZXKnu โ€” England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 14, 2021

The Yorker King!

99 on the ๐Ÿ”™, 100% on the field! ๐Ÿ‘ The yorker ๐Ÿ‘‘ has called time on his playing career. The cricketing world will miss those deadly toe-crushers, Mali ๐Ÿ‘Ÿ๐Ÿ”ฅ#Malinga pic.twitter.com/XacAnufuPq โ€” Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 14, 2021

One of a kind:ย

Peththa ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿพ. How unique .. what a star .. one of a kind on and off the field .. Great memories . Well done on an amazing career and wish you well in retirement @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/6MVzhiPl5D โ€” Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 14, 2021

Happy Retirement!

Check this tweet from Pragyan Ojha:

Congratulations malliโ€ฆ. On a distinguished career! Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours. God bless ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ โ€” Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)