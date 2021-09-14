Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, on Tuesday, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come." Following this announcement, Twitter was flooded with wishes for the former pacer, who was had emerged to be one of the best in the game.

Popular sounds from Mumbai: 🔹Local train passing by 🔹BEST bus horn 🔹Kali-pili taxi meter 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗵𝗲𝗱𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗔 - 𝗟𝗜𝗡 - 𝗚𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔 Thank you Mali for all the memories! 💙 https://t.co/is0hyXpF2q — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 14, 2021

Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 14, 2021

A legend bids adieu to the sport. Congratulations on a fabulous career, Lasith Malinga! 🧡 https://t.co/fTRj9KlV6x — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 14, 2021

An inspiration to anyone taking up cricket professionally from tennis ball,his unorthodox style redefined #t20 bowling. Many loved his death bowling,but my favourite was the inswinging yorker with the new ball.Happy retirement #lasithmalinga!#Legend #Yorkers #Retirement — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 14, 2021

Best of luck in your retirement Lasith Malinga, some amazing battles over the years 👊 pic.twitter.com/qCMu4ZXKnu — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 14, 2021

99 on the 🔙, 100% on the field! 👏 The yorker 👑 has called time on his playing career. The cricketing world will miss those deadly toe-crushers, Mali 👟🔥#Malinga pic.twitter.com/XacAnufuPq — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 14, 2021

Peththa 💪🏾💪🏾. How unique .. what a star .. one of a kind on and off the field .. Great memories . Well done on an amazing career and wish you well in retirement @ninety9sl pic.twitter.com/6MVzhiPl5D — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 14, 2021

𝗷𝗸 𝗟𝗠, 𝗻𝗼? Happy Retirement #LasithMalinga. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 14, 2021

Congratulations malli…. On a distinguished career! Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours. God bless 👏🏼👏🏼 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 14, 2021

