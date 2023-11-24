Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed as the full-time South African women's Captain. The 24-year-old will lead the Proteas women in all three formats of the game. The Proteas women will be playing their first tour against Bangladesh in December at their home under Laura Wolvaardt. The series will consist of ODI and T20I matches. Wolvaardt as a temporary captain did manage to lead her side to back-to-back series wins over Pakistan and New Zealand. Bizarre! Indonesia Declared Winners After Cambodia Cricket Team Refuses to Play

Announcement by ICC Over Social Media

