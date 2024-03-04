India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and shared a message for future couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sachin on his social media shared an image of the couple hand in hand and captioned it as, "The ‘LBW’ here stands for Love, Blessings, and Wishes for Anant and Radhika! Best wishes to the beautiful couple." Sachin Tendulkar was also invited to the pre-wedding of the couple which was a very highlighting event and a lot of people are talking about it. Sanjay Dutt Meets 'Legend' Sachin Tendulkar at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala, Shares Pic on Social Media.

Have a Look at Social Media Post by Sachin Tendulkar

