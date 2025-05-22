Akash Singh was left bleeding after he suffered a nasty blow to his right hand while fielding off his own bowling during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. This happened in the sixth over of the second innings when the left-arm pacer attempted to field the ball off his own bowling with Shubman Gill hitting the ball straight back at his direction. The ball hit his right hand hard and it went in the direction of mid-wicket. Soon, blood started to ooze out of his injured right hand and he was treated on the field with cold water being poured on the area from where he bled. With Akash Singh unable to continue for that time, Avesh Khan completed the over. Left-Arm Pacer Akash Singh, With Bandaged Right-Hand, Performs Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Notebook’ Celebration After Dismissing Jos Buttler During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Akash Singh Left Bleeding

Akash Maharaj Singh’s right hand is bleeding after that last drive.#GTvsLSG#unanuevavida pic.twitter.com/JS0BsPQZ9O — shivam. kumar yadav TAF.💯 🎸🎸⬆️⬆️%%%FB (@ShivamK72795928) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)