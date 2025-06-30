Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the centurion of first innings in the Zimbabwe vs South Africa first Test at Bulawayo, couldn't make it big in the second as he was dismissed for only 4 runs in the second innings by Vincent Masekesa. It is the debut Test match for Pretorius and he looked really good in the first innings. As he came into the crease in the second innings, Craig Ervine brought Masekesa into attack. Masekesa made the ball pitch on the off and turned it sharply in to knock-off the stumps of Pretorius. Fans were amazed and the video went viral. Wiaan Mulder Hits Second Red-Ball Hundred, All-Rounder Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket Video

What a ripper 🔥 Masekesa bowls an absolute peach to get rid of Lhuan-dre Pretorius 😮#ZIMvsSA pic.twitter.com/qe9C5FwpmK — FanCode (@FanCode) June 30, 2025

