Liam Norwell dropped his career-best bowling performance for Warwickshire against Hampshire in the County Championships 2022 on September 29. The English bowler scalped nine wickets, having given away 62 runs to help his team stay in the Championship division one for the next season. Hampshire has been relegated to the second division of the league after this defeat.

Watch winning moment of Warwickshire:

A REMARKABLE WIN 😱 Liam Norwell finishes with 9/62 as @WarwickshireCCC bowl Hampshire out for 133 to REMAIN in Division One 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/hriDS8loke — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 29, 2022

