Activity in the IPL trading window continues as Kolkata Knight Riders trade Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmunullah Gurbaz and kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2023 season. Gujarat Titans bought Lockie Ferguson in the IPL 2022 auction and signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the replacement of Jason Roy later.

Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded to Kolkata Knight Riders:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders. #TATAIPL More Details 👇https://t.co/FwBbZbwcP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

