In today's match at the Lanka Premier League 2022-23, Dambulla Aura will take on Colombo Stars. the match is set to start at 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. Both teams suffered big losses in their first match of the tournament. They are determined to make a strong comeback and register their first points on the board. The broadcasting rights of the Lanka Premier League 2022 in India are with Sony Sports Network. So the match between Dambulla Aura and Colombo Star will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming of this game on the app and website of Sony Liv. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sony Sports To Telecast Dambulla Aura vs Colombo Stars

Battle for 2️⃣ crucial points ⚔️ Dambulla or Colombo - which team will finally open their account at #LPL2022? 🧐 Stream sizzling hot action from #LPL 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/SvT9gDJkqs — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 8, 2022

