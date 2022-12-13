In the 11th match of Lanka Premier League 2022, Dambulla Aura will face Kandy Falcons. The match will start at 3.00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. After losing their first three matches, Dambulla Aura are in the bottom place of LPL 2022 with 0 points. they will be hoping to turn around their season with a win. On the other hand, Kandy Falcons have won their last three matches. Falcons are currently in second place with six points. A win against Dambulla will take them to the pole position. The important match LPL 2022 match between Dambulla Aura and Kandy falcons will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the website and app of Sony Liv. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sony Liv To Live Stream Dambulla Aura vs Kandy Falcons

𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗔 🤩 In-form Kandy Falcons 🆚 Dambulla Aura in Match #️⃣1️⃣, while Galle Gladiators lock horns with Colombo Stars in the 2️⃣nd fixture 💥 Stream all the action from #LPL2022 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#LPL #WinTogether pic.twitter.com/tgA8a6BLL8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 13, 2022

