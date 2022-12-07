Dambulla Giants are all set to face Jaffna Kings in their first match of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022 at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. Dasun Shanaka led side will be hoping to start their tournament on a positive note. Meanwhile, Thisara Perera's Jaffna Kings got a winning start to their LPL 2022 campaign. They defeated Galle Gladiators in the opening match of the tournament. Jaffna Kings will be hoping to extend their winning run. The important fixture between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app and website. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Day ✌️of #LPL2022 is going be 🤯🤯 4️⃣🔝 teams in action to secure crucial points 💪 Stream 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 from the Emerald Isle, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/FMyNHj7vtH — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 7, 2022

