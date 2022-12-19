Galle Gladiators will face Dambulla Aura in the second Lanka Premier League 2022 fixture today, December 19th. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura will be telecasted in India by Sony Sports Network. You can watch the live-streaming of the game on the Sony Liv website and app.

Sony Liv to Live Stream Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Aura

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 4️⃣ 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 💪 Catch Jaffna 🆚 Colombo & Galle 🆚 Dambulla on the final matchday before the #LPL2022 Playoffs 👊 Stream steaming hot action from #LPL, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#WinTogether pic.twitter.com/IrvxgPtHXd — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 19, 2022

