The 13th match of the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League will witness Colombo Strikers cross swords with Jaffna Kings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of LPL 2023 in India and hence, the live telecast of this encounter will be available on Star Sports 3. Moreover, the Indian audience can also watch live streaming of the upcoming match on the FanCode app and website.

LPL 2023 Live Streaming in India

As Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers faceoff, how will these two stars face each other? Find out in game 13!#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/XTVCobcwE5 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 8, 2023

