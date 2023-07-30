The Lanka Premier League 2023 is about to commence with the opening clash between defending champions Jaffna Kings and Colombo Strikers. The opening clash of the fourth season of the Lanka Premier League has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). The match will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Star Sports network have the broadcasting rights of LPL 2023 and they will live telecast the match on Star Sports 3. Fans will have the access of the live streaming of the match on FanCode app and website.

LPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 🏏 Streaming Live ONLY on FanCode! 😎#LPL2023onFanCode pic.twitter.com/yLkP0HMi6k — FanCode (@FanCode) July 30, 2023

