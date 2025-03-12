Third-placed Lucknow Lions will lock horns against table-toppers Chennai Smashers in the ongoing Entertainers Cricket League 2025 on March 12. The Lucknow Lions vs Chennai Smashers ECL T10 match will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL T10 2025 season. Fans can find the Lucknow Lions vs Chennai Smashers viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV Channels. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Lions vs Chennai Smashers ECL T10 2025 live streaming viewing options will be available on WAVES App, SonyLIV, ECL YouTube Channel, and JioTV. IML 2025: Brian Lara, Lendl Simmons Shine As West Indies Masters Cruise to Semifinals With Win Over South Africa Masters.

Lucknow Lions vs Chennai Smashers ECL T10 2025 Live

