Mumbai, March 12: It was a night soaked in nostalgia as the West Indies Masters banked on the all-round brilliance of centurion Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara and Ravi Rampaul's five-wicket blast to ensure their qualification for the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, with a 29-run victory over South Africa Masters here on Tuesday. Kumar Sangakkara’s Power-Packed Century Helps Sri Lanka Masters Knock England Masters out of IML 2025.

Put in to bat against a formidable South Africa Masters attack led by Jacques Kallis and Makhaya Ntini, the Caribbean flair was on full display, as Lendl Simmons (108), skipper Brian Lara (29) and later Chadwick Walton (38 not out) rolled back the years, evoking memories of West Indies' golden era with a scintillating batting display to put up 200/5, turning the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium into a theatre of cricketing brilliance.

After a shaky start that saw Dwayne Smith (5) and William Perkins (5) depart early off Garnett Kruger, Simmons and Lara took center stage, unleashing a masterclass in stroke-making to stage a spectacular recovery with a 125-run partnership for the third wicket. Simmons, ever the aggressor, blazed to a 31-ball fifty, setting the tone with fearless hitting, while Lara, ever the artist, elegantly painted his masterpiece.

The Prince of Trinidad, content playing second fiddle early on, flicked the switch in style--launching Alviro Petersen for a towering six and a crisp boundary in consecutive deliveries, signalling his intent. Simmons continued to dazzle, racing to his century in just 54 balls, dispatching Thandi Tshabalala to all parts with a six and a four before calmly taking a single to bring up a well-deserved hundred. IML 2025: India Masters Enter Semifinals; Beat West Indies Masters in Last-Over Thriller.

But just as the duo threatened to take the game away from the grasp of the South Africa Masters, Ntini infused life back into the contest by ending Simmons' 59-ball knock, laced with 13 fours and five massive sixes, and new man Ashley Nurse off consecutive deliveries.

Ryan McLaren then struck with the prized scalp of Lara for 29 off 34 deliveries after the southpaw steered the West Indies Masters' recovery. Despite the setbacks, Walton was in his elements, providing the much-needed impetus to the innings with six gigantic sixes to help the West Indies Masters reach the 200-run mark.

South Africa Masters' chase began in explosive fashion, with wicketkeeper Richard Levi's breezy 44 setting the tone. However, the early momentum was short-lived as the loss of three quick wickets derailed their progress, putting the Proteas on the backfoot. Enter Jacques Kallis and Jacques Rudolph, who steadied the innings with a crucial 78-run stand, reigniting South Africa's hopes of a successful chase. IML 2025: Shane Watson Slams Record Third Century To Propel Australia Masters to 137-Run Win Against South Africa Masters.

With both batters matching each other shot for shot, the game seemed to be slipping away from West Indies Masters. But when the Proteas looked in control, Lendl Simmons produced a game-changing moment, breaking the partnership by dismissing Rudolph for a well-compiled 39 off 34 balls, studded with four boundaries. Sensing an opportunity, Rampaul returned for a second spell, and what followed was nothing short of dramatic.

In the space of just five deliveries, the experienced seamer ripped through the South Africa Masters middle order, claiming the prized wickets of Kallis (45), Farhaan Behardien, and Dane Vilas, adding to his earlier scalp of Hashim Amla (3). Rampaul returned to complete the five-wicket haul in his final over, with the scalp of Ryan McLaren as the Proteas eventually ended on 171/8. With that loss, the South Africa Masters' campaign came to a disappointing end.

Brief Scores: West Indies Masters 200/5 (Lendl Simmons 108, Chadwick Walton 38 not out, Brian Lara 29; Garnett Kruger 2/14, Makhaya Ntini 2/34) beat South Africa Masters 171/8 (Jacques Kallis 45, Richard Levi 44, Jacques Rudolph 39; Ravi Rampaul 5/26) by 29 runs.

