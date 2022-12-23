Former Mumbai Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of 50 lakh. Unadkat recently made his comeback to the Indian team and picked up 2 wickets in the first innings of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test. He will bring his loads of experience to the LSG setup.

Unadkat joins LSG

Jaydev Unadkat is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

