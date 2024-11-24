Lucknow Super Giants now have secured another player in the IPL 2025 auction. LSG secured the deal to sign Mitchell Marsh for INR 3.40 crore. Mitchell Marsh was a part of the Delhi Capitals in the last IPL season but they did not use their RTM card for the star Australia all-rounder. Marsh can play an essential with his leadership skills and also with his batting and bowling skills. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh Goes to Lucknow Super Giants For INR 3.4 Crore.

Mitchell Marsh to Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)