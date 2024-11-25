All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who played for Chennai Super Kings earlier, got picked up Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Hangargekar is well known for his pace bowling and the ability to hit a few balls long. His inclusion at INR 30 Lakh in the accelerated session will definitely add value to the LSG squad. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar Sold to LSG For INR 30 Lakh

