Rishabh Pant has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. LSG secured the deal for Rishabh Pant for a whooping INR 27.00 Crore. LSG surely needed a leader, and they went for it. Pant was a crucial part of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning India National Cricket Team. Pant was the last player in the first group to go for sale. Rishabh Pant is now the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History As He Goes to Lucknow Super Giants For INR 27.00 Crore.

Rishabh Pant Joins Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁 to 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 for a gigantic 𝗜𝗡𝗥 𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲 🔝⚡️ #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL | @RishabhPant17 | @LucknowIPL |… pic.twitter.com/IE8DabNn4V— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

