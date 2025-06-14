Kolhapur Tuskers square off against Puneri Bappa in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Saturday, June 14. The Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and it starts at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 and fans can watch the Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa live telecast on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. There are fans who might be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Eagle Nashik Titans Beat Satara Warriors by Three Wickets; Raigad Royals Edge Puneri Bappa by Two Wickets.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa Live Streaming, Telecast Details

