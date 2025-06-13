Sports News | Nashik, Raigad Teams Record Narrow Wins in Maharashtra Premier League T20

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) Eagle Nashik Titans beat Satara Warriors by three wickets while Raigad Royals pipped 4S Puneri Bappa by two wickets to record narrow wins in their respective matches of the Maharashtra Premier League, here on Friday.

In the first match on Friday, Yash Nahar (24), Murtaza Trunkwala (29) and Yash Kshirsagar (42 not out) pushed a struggling Puneri Bappa to 141 for nine in their 20 overs.

For Raigad Royals, former India U-19 World Cup winning left arm spinner Vicky Ostwal returned with figures of 4-0-17-4 and Tanay Sanghvi had 3-1-7-2 to show for his efforts.

In reply, the Royals were bolstered by Siddhesh Veer's 40-ball 47 with seven fours but the middle-order failed to make a mark. In the end, Tanay Sanghvi (20 not out) and Sagar Jadhav (18 not out) who hit three sixes in four balls took them over the line.

