Fourth-placed Kolhapur Tuskers will look for qualification when they face last-placed Satara Warriors in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on June 16. The Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors MPL 2025 match will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors MPL 2025 match can watch the action on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors T20 match can find online action on the JioHotstar app and website. Mohammed Siraj or AP Dhillon? Indian Fast Bowler Resembles Punjabi Singer in Viral Pic, Fans Say ‘One Dropping Beats, Other Dropping Batsmen’.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The stakes high. ⚔️🔥 Tuskers Vs Warriors — get ready for a qualification-defining battle! Who will come out on top? [Adani Maharashtra Premier League, Adani MPL 2025, Cricket]#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/uMLXhuD5Ob — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 18, 2025

