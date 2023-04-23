Malaysia are locking horns with Oman in their latest ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 fixture. The game has already started at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Having won the toss, Oman are currently bowling against Malaysia. Unfortunately, the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 has no broadcaster. Hence this match is not getting telecasted on TV. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on FanCode and ACC's official YouTube channel.

Malaysia vs Oman Live on ACC's Official YouTube Channel

