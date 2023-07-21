James Anderson is currently playing Ashes 2023 4th Test at his home ground Old Trafford in Manchester. He scalped the wicket of the opposition captain Pat Cummins and opened his account in the Test match. In a video that went viral, Jimmy was spotted juggling the cricket ball. Fans loved the video and shared it with fun captions. Fierce! Mark Wood Bowls An Absolute Thunderbolt to Dismiss Travis Head During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 4th Test (Watch Video).

'Manchester DNA...'

Jimmy can ball....!! Manchester DNA flows in him 😂 https://t.co/P0kU8m3ASK — Rishi (@_yoomann) July 21, 2023

'GOAT Stuff'

This is Goat stuff from Jimmy Anderson #Ashes https://t.co/zqsBEOzu1t — Suraj Raheja (@_CricketFreak_) July 21, 2023

Better Skills Than Martin Braithwaite

Better ball skills than Martin Brathwaite. https://t.co/G6HICmneUn — Harsh (@HarshSh2906) July 21, 2023

Jimmy Can Beat Ronaldinho

I'm sure, Jimmy can beat Ronaldinho with such amazing skills😄😄👌 #Ashes2023 https://t.co/uxMtDHmIX0 — Anglophile 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Anglophile16) July 21, 2023

Bid Incoming From Chelsea

100m bid incoming from Chelsea https://t.co/o7Ta71RsuK — Kartheek (@Bareddykartheek) July 21, 2023

When the Match Is In Old Trafford

When the match is in old Trafford https://t.co/Kc2Y3xNnKL — Chirag Majumder (@guiltfreekid) July 21, 2023

