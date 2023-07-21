The last two days of the Ashes 2023 4th Test at Old Trafford has a heavy prediction of rain and there is a chance of rain interruption and washout. If this Test match ends in a draw, Australia will retain the Ashes. Considering this, England is looking to push the envelope and trying to get Australia down by as much wickets as possible at stumps. Mark Wood plays a crucial role in that as his pace and bounce ends up being too difficult to negotiate for Travis Head who ends up fending one to the hand of gully. Jonny Bairstow Registers Unwanted Record After Getting Stranded On 99* During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023.

Travis Head Wicket Video

Travis Head is completely bamboozled by the pace and bounce of Mark Wood! 🌪️ Four down. Six to go. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/9d2B9U1Ewp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2023

