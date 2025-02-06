Marcus Stoinis will be another big name missing from the Australia national cricket team in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament as the World Cup-winning squad member has made the shock decision to retire from one-day international cricket effective immediately. Stoinis had been named in Australia's preliminary 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament beginning in Pakistan and the UAE later this month, but will be replaced in the final squad to be named by February 12. Stoinis played in 71 ODIS for Australia and scored 1791 runs. He has picked up 48 wickets in ODI s for Australia. It is important to note that the pacer will continue to be available for national representation in the T20I format. Pat Cummins Likely To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Travis Head or Steve Smith To Captain Australia in His Absence .

Marcus Stoinis Announces Retirement From ODIs

