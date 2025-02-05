After a lot of fuss around the competition, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on February 19. Eight top teams, divided into group of four will battle for the title. While many teams are confirmed for the tournament, Australia national cricket team is struggling to get their star players fit for the tournament. Latest questionable player added to the list is team’s regular captain Pat Cummins, who is recovering from ankle injury as per the reports from ESPNCRICINFO. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Coach Andrew McDonald provided the update on squad and mentioned that if Pat Cummins is not available for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Steve Smith or Travis Head will take charge as captain. While talking to SEN, McDonald said, "Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain. Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.”

He added, "They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two. But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling [to be fit] at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction." 'Hey Kohli, I've Never Seen You Bat This Slowly' Pat Cummins Sledging Practice Ahead of 2025 ICC Champions Trophy Screams 'Silence' (Watch Video).

Australia Cricket Stars Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

As per the earlier updates, Mitchell Marsh is already ruled out of the competition with back injury. Australia has Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis in the squad already but both have injury concerns. Josh Hazlewood is another name that remained questionable.

Australia team will start its campaign from Group B along side England, South Africa and Afghanistan. The side will play its first match on February 22 against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

