Mark Chapman enjoys scoring against Pakistan and finally found his form in the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025, where the batter scored a blistering 94 off 44 balls at Eden Park in Auckland. Chapman missed his second-ever T20I century by just six runs, having achieved his maiden hundred against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2023. Chapman's knock included 11 fours, and four towering sixes, which has provided the Black Caps with a perfect launching platform for the power-hitters to score a mammoth total. Haris Rauf Takes Magnificent Flying Catch To Dismiss Finn Allen During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Mark Chapman Misses Second T20I Ton By A Whisker

Shaheen strikes for the second time 🦅🙌 94 off just 44 balls - An outstanding knock from Mark Chapman comes to an end 👏 pic.twitter.com/sH6lfbUadX — Cricwick (@Cricwick) March 21, 2025

