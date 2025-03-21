Pakistan national cricket team right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf took a splendid, flying catch with electric reflexes to dismiss the New Zealand national cricket team opener Finn Allen for a duck in the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025. It was the fifth ball of the first over of the match, Shaheen Afridi bowled a delivery to Finn Allen at full length, targeted towards the pads. Allen struck the delivery upwards, towards the short fine leg, where Rauf with his electric reflex immediately flung himself towards the right and took a spectacular catch with his right hand. The ball stayed in his grasp even when immediately after holding the ball, his elbow had hit the turf. This was Shaheen Afridi's first wicket in the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025. How To Watch NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match on TV.

Haris Rauf's Splendid Catch in New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025:

