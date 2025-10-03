Ravindra Jadeja has been in a terrific run of form with the bat in Test cricket. He was a crucial cog for India in the recent India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. He carried on his form with the bat in the ongoing India vs West Indies first Test 2025 as he scored a controlled century on Day 2 of the Test match. After reaching his milestone, Jadeja performed his sword celebration. During that it was also spotted that Jadeja's bat has 'Marwadi Stallion' written on his bat. Ravindra Jadeja Performs His Trademark ‘Sword’ Celebration After Scoring Sixth Test Century During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

'Marwadi Stallion' Logo Spotted On Ravindra Jadeja's Bat

5️⃣0️⃣* in 5️⃣0️⃣th home game! 🔥 THALAPATHY on the prowl! ⚔️ 📷 : BCCI pic.twitter.com/tSa4p35HBD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 3, 2025

