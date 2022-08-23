Mayank Agarwal scored a quick-fire knock of 112 runs off just 61 deliveries for Bengaluru Blasters in the Qualifier 1 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2022 today, August 23. The Indian right-handed batsman smashed nine fours and 6 sixes in his blistering innings. Bengaluru Blasters posted 227/3 after batting first against Gulbarga Mystics.

Check the Tweet about Agarwal's Century:

