Sachin Tendulkar is pretty creative when it comes to birthday wishes and it was on show when he wished Irfan Pathan with a unique message. The Master Blaster took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a throwback picture of him and the former fast bowler from the time when they played for India together and he wrote, "Happy birthday, Irfan. Maze karo aur jhoomte raho kyunki jhoomein jo ‘Pathan’…mehfil hi lut jaaye!" The former cricketer was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team which won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Irfan Pathan Dances With Rashid Khan After Afghanistan’s Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘Promise Fulfilled’ (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet

Happy birthday, Irfan. Maze karo aur jhoomte raho kyunki jhoomein jo ‘Pathan’…mehfil hi lut jaaye! pic.twitter.com/qp5MSLuXpI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2023

