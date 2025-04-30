KKR reacted to a viral video which showed Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh after the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on April 30. It is pretty natural for players of opposition teams to interact after a match and Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh, teammates for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, had an interaction where the former was seen slapping the latter a couple of times. As the video did the rounds on social media, which could have indicated a feud, KKR brushed aside all such talks with a video of their own that showed the two cricketers pose for the camera together. The video also contained a series of Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh's images that captured their friendship over the years. "Media (sansani) vs (doston ka beech ka) Reality!" the video caption read. Kuldeep Yadav Spotted Slapping Rinku Singh During Interaction After DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

KKR Reacts to Video of Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh

Media (𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘢𝘯𝘪) vs (𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘬𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘬𝘢) Reality! 𝘎𝘦𝘩𝘳𝘪 𝘥𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪 feat. our talented UP boys 😂 pic.twitter.com/2fY749CSXf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 30, 2025

