Kuldeep Yadav was seen slapping Rinku Singh after the DC (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 30. It has become a very regular sight to see players catching up with each other after a match, especially in the IPL 2025 and the two players were seen interacting following KKR's 14-run win over Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh and the KKR batter took evasive action, in what seemed like a friendly banter. However the smile on Rinku Singh's face slowly started to fade after the Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler slapped him for the first time and the latter did for a second time as well. Rinku Singh's eventual reaction wasn't captured in the video. For the record, Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh both play for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals By 14 Runs in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance Powers KKR Back to Winning Ways.

Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh

Yo kuldeep watch it pic.twitter.com/z2gp4PK3OY — irate lobster🦞 (@rajadityax) April 29, 2025

