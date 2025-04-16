The Melbourne Invitational T10 hosted by Cricket Victoria is currently ongoing and in the Eliminator of the competition, Melbourne Stars academy will take on Sydney Sixers academy. The Melbourne Stars Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy Melbourne Invitational T10 Eliminator match will be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne and has a start time of 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Although the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Invitational T10 2025 is not available in India, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of the Melbourne Stars Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy match on FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription pass. Georgia Voll Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month Award For March 2025 For Special Performance in Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand.

Where to Watch Melbourne Stars Academy vs Sydney Sixers Academy Melbourne T10 2025 Eliminator Live Streaming in India

Who will qualify for tomorrow’s final of the Melbourne T10 Invitational 🏏 - @StarsBBL Academy or @SixersBBL Academy? Make sure you’re watching from 2:30pm AEST on @FanCode in India or @kayosports in Australia to find out! pic.twitter.com/XrVZfnGF8a — Cricket Victoria (@cricketvictoria) April 16, 2025

