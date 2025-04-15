Georgia Voll, who made her international debut in December of last year, took home the honour for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025. Voll beat competition from senior compatriot Annabel Sutherland and USA’s Chetnaa Prasad. The 21-year-old played a crucial role in Australia's 3-0 whitewash of the White Ferns in March. Voll helped the team by providing confident starts along with the experienced Beth Mooney at the other end, finishing second in the run-scoring charts (161 runs) behind her opening partner. Shreyas Iyer Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025 After Solid Performance in Champions Trophy.

Georgia Voll Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month Award For March 2025

A momentous achievement for a rising star as she takes home the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2025 🎉https://t.co/l6oLatqdAo — ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2025

