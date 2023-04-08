Mumbai Indians meet Chennai Super Kings in one of the biggest matches in IPL 2023 so far. Dubbed as the 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League, the multi-time champions would hope to better each other for gaining momentum and confidence in this 12th match at the Wankhede Stadium. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, two of the most successful captains in the IPL, will be leading their respective sides, which will have several big-name players. The big news is that is Jofra Archer (MI), Ben Stokes (CSK) and Moeen Ali (CSK) are not participating in this match. How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of MI vs CSK Indian Premier League Match.

Mitchell Santner Strikes Again, DIsmisses Arshad Khan, MI 84/5 in 10 Overs

Ravindra Jadeja Gets Cameron Green, MI 73/4 in 8.2 Overs

Mitchell Santner Accounts for Suryakumar Yadav, MI 67/3 in 7.2 Overs

Ravindra Jadeja Dismisses Ishan Kishan, MI 66/2 in 7 Overs

Tushar Deshpande Castles Rohit Sharma, MI 38/1 in 4 Overs

— Sahil Grover (@cricloversahil) April 8, 2023

MI vs CSK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)