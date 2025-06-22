Known for his big-hitting abilities, Michael Bracewell showcased his brutal hitting in the ongoing MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 match, where the New Zealand all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 42 off 54, which included a massive six off Jack Edwards' bowling. Edwards wanted to deceive Bracewell with a slower ball, but ended up pitching the delivery at a fuller length, as the Kiwi player brought out the slog sweep, and smacked the bowler for an 88m six into the stands at Grand Prairie Stadium. Bracewell's late 42* provided MI New York with much-needed impetus as the franchise finished with 188/4 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis Hits His Second Major League Cricket Hundred, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

Michael Bracewell Hits 88m Six

That six was so nice 😌 pic.twitter.com/I7A5rgVjyv — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)