The interim selection committee led by Shahid Afridi has added Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Two-match Test series against New Zealand. Mir Hamza and Sajid Khan have been top performers in Pakistan's domestic tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. And now they are getting rewarded for their performances. Meanwhile, Dahani has recently made his way to the white ball team of Pakistan in the last few years. The seamer can make his Test debut in the New Zealand series. The first Test will start on Monday, December 26 at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Moved From Multan to Karachi Due to Poor Weather Conditions.

Pakistan Add Three Players to Their Squad

