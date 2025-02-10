Mitchell Santner showcased a piece of brilliant fielding when he unleashed a magnificent throw that eventually led to the run out of Jason Smith during the NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025, on Monday, February 10. This happened on the last ball of the 25th over where Jason Smith took off for a single instantly after hitting the ball in the cover region. Mitchell Santner, stationed in the area, bent down and picked up the ball before throwing it quickly at Tom Latham behind the stumps. The New Zealand captain did not waste any time in throwing the ball to Tom Latham who collected the ball and hit the stumps, before a diving Jason Smith could make it to the crease. Matthew Breetzke Breaks Desmond Haynes' Record To Register Highest-Ever Score By a Player on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Watch Mitchell Santner Run Out Jason Smith:

A sensational piece of fielding! 🫨 Skipper Santner got rid of a well-set Jason Smith with this brilliant throw! 👏#TriNationSeriesonFanCode pic.twitter.com/3V0TVTcZrN — FanCode (@FanCode) February 10, 2025

