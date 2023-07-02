Mitchell Starc was involved in a moment of controversy as he completed a catch to dismiss Ben Duckett on Day 4 of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test. Starc was fielding at fine leg when Ben Duckett mistimed a Cameron Green short ball. Starc ran to his left and completed a good catch, but while landing, he had the ball brush the ground while still holding on to it. Duckett had completed his half-century and was on his way to the pavilion, but the decision, reviewed by the third umpire, was in his favour as the catch was ruled out. Bowled Him! Mitchell Starc Sends Ollie Pope’s Middle-Stump Flying With Sensational Delivery During Day 4 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Well then... What do we think of this one? 👀 Cleary grounded 😉 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bPHQbw81dl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023

