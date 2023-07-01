Mitchell Starc was in red-hot form on Day 4 of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test and it was seen when he dismissed Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope to help Australia get a perfect start in their defence of 371 runs. Crawley played down the leg-side and was caught behind, much to his disbelief, but it was Ollie Pope's dismissal, which fans would remember for a long time to come. The ball swung back and crashed into Pope's middle stump, uprooting it with fans at the Lord's Cricket Ground breaking out in cheers. What a Catch! Joe Root Grabs One-Handed Stunner at Short-Leg, Achieves Feat of Taking Most Catches for England in Test Cricket During Ashes 2023 Lord's Match.

Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Ollie Pope With Sensational Delivery:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)