Mithali Raj is set to make her commentary debut during the T20 World Cup league stage fixture between India and South Africa on Sunday, October 30. Star Sports made the announcement a day before the clash. Mithali will be a major addition to the commentary panel including, Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Smith, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Harsha Bhogle and Isa Guha. The match will be played in Optus Stadium in Perth from 4:30 pm (IST).

See Star Sports’ Twitter post:

We have a superstar addition to our panel for the #INDvSA clash. Welcome @M_Raj03!#BelieveInBlue | ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Oct 30, 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ConF725p6I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)