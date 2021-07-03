Mithali Raj scored unbeaten 75 to help India Women beat England Women by four wickets. India chased down the total of 220 in the final over. The match was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

IND W Beat ENG W

3rd ODI. It's all over! India Women won by 4 wickets https://t.co/hPLnrzGQ62 #ENGvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

