Aiming for their first win, both Seattle Orcas and LA Knight Riders will be locking horns in the 12th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 season. The Seattle Orcas vs LA Knight Riders match is set to be played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. The vital MLC 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, June 23. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Seattle Orcas vs LA Knight Riders live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch Seattle Orcas vs LA Knight Riders MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Faf du Plessis Hits His Second Major League Cricket Hundred, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match.

Seattle Orcas vs LA Knight Riders MLC 2025 Fixture Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)