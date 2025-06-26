The 16th match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 is being hosted between Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns on Thursday, June 26. The Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns match is set to be hosted at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The 16th match of the tournament will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have online viewing options as they can watch the Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis Engage in Fun Banter As the Latter Hits Former For A Reverse-Sweep During TSK vs WAF MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Match

Our first meeting with the Orcas for 2025 👊 Join us at Grand Prairie as we saddle up for another Texas T20 🔥 Tickets 👇https://t.co/OLlCL1M4S7#GoCorns pic.twitter.com/wMiKRgPMqX — San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) June 25, 2025

